- The video above is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas from artist Rob Schamberger. The subject of the artwork is Alexa Bliss.
- Rusev had a message to internet trolls.
He tweeted earlier tonight, "I don't understand the HATE it's coming. My name is Miro, I'm not in a storyline. I am speaking as a human being. Please don't make this about WRESTLING."
He also responded to a now-deleted message, "If I wasn't obligated to WWE OR GOD I would have said lots of things that you wouldn't like. I'm taking the higher road as hard as it is."
I don't understand the HATE it's coming. My name is Miro, I'm not in a storyline. I am speaking as a human being. Please don't make this about WRESTLING— Miro (@RusevBUL) January 6, 2020
If i wasn't obligated to WWE OR GOD i would have said lots of things that you wouldn't like. I'm taking the higher road as hard as it is. https://t.co/iFAjzr1iLK— Miro (@RusevBUL) January 5, 2020
- Shelton Benjamin posted on Instagram that on January 10th will be his career anniversary.
He wrote, "My career hits its 20 year anniversary in just five days (Jan 10th) I honestly did not expect to have made it this far. I originally was thinking 3 years tops. That in mind, Enjoy some of my favorite pics from over the years. these classics are from the early days in @ovwrestling I'll even throw in some never before seen pics with some familiar face."
View this post on Instagram
My career hits its 20 year anniversary in just five days (Jan 10th) I honestly did not expect to have made it this far. I originally was thinking 3 years tops. That in mind, Enjoy some of my favorite pics from over the years. these classics are from the early days in @ovwrestling I'll even throw in some never before seen pics with some familiar face??