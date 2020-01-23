- Above is new backstage video of Deonna Purrazzo attacking Shotzi Blackheart after this week's WWE NXT episode went off the air. The storyline is that Purrazzo was looking for payback for being eliminated in last week's Battle Royal. This week's NXT episode saw Shayna Baszler defeat Blackheart in singles action, also getting payback for last week's Battle Royal.

- NXT announcer Nigel McGuinness turns 44 years old today while former WWE Women's Champion Leilani Kai turns 60. Nigel returned to the announce table on this week's NXT episode after taking a week off, calling the action with Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

- Below is video of Jon Quasto talking to Toni Storm after this week's NXT episode. Storm faced Io Shirai in a match that ended with an attack by Bianca Belair. NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley joined in on the brawl but the segment ended with Storm standing tall with Ripley's title in the ring. Storm will challenge Ripley for the title at WWE Worlds Collide on Saturday, and the winner will go on to defend against Belair at "Takeover: Portland" on February 16.

Storm was asked about her mindset going into Saturday's match.

"Bianca Belair can go and get in line with the rest of them because I picked up the NXT Women's Championship, and I held it up, and it looked good. All that is, is a little preview to what's gonna happen at Worlds Collide, and I can't wait to step in the ring with Rhea Ripley and make some magic," Storm said.