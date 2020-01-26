Yesterday we asked who your picks were for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble PPV, which takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

For the men's rumble, Roman Reigns led the way, but Drew McIntyre wasn't far behind in the votes. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar came in third, with the thought that he'd win and then pick his challenger for WrestleMania.

On the women's side, Ronda Rousey was the top pick as fans hope to see a Rousey vs. WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch match at WrestleMania. Taking the silver was Shayna Baszler, and the bronze went to Charlotte.

Thanks to everyone who responded, below are some of the top comments:

Nacho King:

"I thinks its Roman, Baszler. It will depend on which rumble goes on last. More than likely its gonna be the women since they were the main event of the major PPVs last year and have been main eventing the last few PPVs. If it's the women going on last, Rousey will win it."

The Big Guy:

"Kofi wins in order to get a rematch against Brock. The issue will be he has to leave New Day behind if he wants to go to RAW. Gives him a whole story to work with for two months. Ronda because nobody is going to care about anyone else against Becky.

Heel Empire:

"Men's: Drew McIntyre

Women's: Ronda Rousey"

Mod Squad Jack:

"Roman and Charlotte. Nothings changing."

