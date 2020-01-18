Over 70,000 fans piled into the Tokyo Dome over two days to take in this year's Wrestle Kingdom 14 after NJPW decided to run its biggest show of the year on back-to-back days. For WWE, it's always been an idea tossed around, but never committed to, yet.

Wrestling Inc.'s Justin LaBar commented that while it's still considered "water cooler talk," it might become more.

"Continue to hear water cooler talk in WWE circles about potential of WrestleMania itself being 2 days," LaBar wrote. "All just talk, but some have said to me they think it's been tossed out as a hypothetical 'how would we do it' for as soon as 2021 in LA."

Today's question: Do you think WrestleMania should become a two-day event?

