A special episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 will air live from Miami, Florida during the NFL's Super Bowl 54 Week.

It was announced this week that the January 28 episode of Backstage will air live from South Beach. Renee Young, Paige, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will still host the show.

Fans can click here to request tickets to the special taping. The event is open to fans age 18 and up.

The synopsis for the show reads like this: Be a part of WWE Backstage with Superstars Booker T, Paige, Christian and host Renee Young live on South Beach Tuesday, January 27th as we welcome special guests from WWE and beyond to talk about all things in the WWE Universe."

Stay tuned for updates on the special Super Bowl 54 Week edition of WWE Backstage.