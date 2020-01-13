The next episode of "Broken Skull Sessions" on the WWE Network will feature WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reuniting with another Hall of Famer - Bret Hart.

We noted last week that there had been talk of The Hitman being the next guest for Stone Cold. PWInsider now reports that Bret was in Los Angeles this past weekend to film the episode.

There's no word yet on when the next episode of "Broken Skull Sessions" will air on the WWE Network, but we will keep you updated. The WWE Network currently has the first three episodes available for viewing, featuring Austin interviewing Kane, The Undertaker, and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.