As noted, Kane appeared on Friday's WWE SmackDown to help Daniel Bryan ambush WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Kane talked about the Royal Rumble Match but did not officially announce his sport in the match.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Kane is currently scheduled for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. WWE has not officially announced The Big Red Mayor for the match as of this writing.

There are currently 10 spots open for the men's Rumble Match on Sunday.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday, January 26, from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Below is the updated card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, 10 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

Strap Match for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Bayley (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Sheamus vs. Shorty G