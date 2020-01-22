AEW taped matches for this week's Dynamite episode on Tuesday during the cruise of AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux."

Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are full spoilers from the tapings, which will air later tonight on TNT at 8pm ET:

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defeated SCU to capture the AEW World Tag Team Titles. This is the first title change in AEW history

* Britt Baker defeated Priscilla Kelly by submission. Baker went off on Tony Schiavone after the match

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz defeated Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

* MJF defeated Joey Janela

* The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes came to the ring for a promo but MJF interrupted, taunting Cody because he can't touch him. The Young Bucks laid MJF out

* Jon Moxley defeated PAC to become the new #1 contender to the AEW World Title. Jericho came out after the match and stared Moxley down to end the taping