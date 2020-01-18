Here are spoilers from yesterday's Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Mexico City (h/t PWInsider). Portions of these tapings are expected to air this Tuesday on AXS TV. Impact will hold its next set of tapings in Mexico City tonight.
* Keyra defeated Lady Maravilla
* Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard came to the ring to cut a promo. Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie (with John E. Bravo) then came out. Valkyrie considered herself the top contender to Blanchard and wanted a title shot. The two wrestler then get into a brawl.
* TJP defeated Johnny Swinger
* Fallah Bahh defeated Ethan Page
* Taurus defeated Moose and Rhino (Triple Threat Match)
* Joey Ryan defeated Maximo
* Willie Mack defeated Rohit Raju
* Taya Valkyrie and Ace Austin defeated Tessa Blanchard and Trey
* Hijo del Vikingo defeated Josh Alexander
* Jordynne Grace defeated Keira Hogan and Madison Rayne (Triple Threat Match)
* Wentz and Dez defeated Pagano and Murder Clown
* Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards
* Dr. Wagner Jr. and Daga defeated Reno Scum. Post-match, Wagner and Daga were attacked by oVe.
Welcome to México City ??????— ??Criatura De La Noche?? #happyteam (@TheNightmareMX) January 18, 2020
1st #Impact World Champion @Tess_Blanchard
Y la #ImpactKnockouts Champion @TheTayaValkyrie #ImpactWrestlingMexico @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/0AeNO6DVJZ
@Tess_Blanchard es derrotada en #ImpactWrestling ????— Arturo Méndez (@ArturoMendezJRF) January 18, 2020
La campeona de @IMPACTWRESTLING cae frente a su enemiga número 1 @TheTayaValkyrie en compañía de Ace Austin.
México cobija como ninguna a Tessa, aso contrario a cuando se presenta con @luchalibreaaa @AgenciaJRF pic.twitter.com/wIrdrXJcWh
Taurus se lleva la victoria frente a Moose y Rhino #ImpactWrestling México— DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico) January 18, 2020
??I @Saul_oCanohttps://t.co/pfff5T0fPJ pic.twitter.com/JZxXVg46Dk
De Wagner Jr y Daga se llevan la noche ??— Arturo Méndez (@ArturoMendezJRF) January 18, 2020
En la batalla estelar de @IMPACTWRESTLING ???? el Galeno del mal junto a @Daga_wrestler
Mañana la segunda función de #ImpactWrestling @AgenciaJRF pic.twitter.com/YsyAE5jzZ5