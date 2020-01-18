Here are spoilers from yesterday's Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Mexico City (h/t PWInsider). Portions of these tapings are expected to air this Tuesday on AXS TV. Impact will hold its next set of tapings in Mexico City tonight.

* Keyra defeated Lady Maravilla

* Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard came to the ring to cut a promo. Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie (with John E. Bravo) then came out. Valkyrie considered herself the top contender to Blanchard and wanted a title shot. The two wrestler then get into a brawl.

* TJP defeated Johnny Swinger

* Fallah Bahh defeated Ethan Page

* Taurus defeated Moose and Rhino (Triple Threat Match)

* Joey Ryan defeated Maximo

* Willie Mack defeated Rohit Raju

* Taya Valkyrie and Ace Austin defeated Tessa Blanchard and Trey

* Hijo del Vikingo defeated Josh Alexander

* Jordynne Grace defeated Keira Hogan and Madison Rayne (Triple Threat Match)

* Wentz and Dez defeated Pagano and Murder Clown

* Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards

* Dr. Wagner Jr. and Daga defeated Reno Scum. Post-match, Wagner and Daga were attacked by oVe.

