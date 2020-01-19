Thanks to @BritWresAwayDay for yesterday's NXT UK TV Taping results. NXT UK will return to Coventry Skydome on March 6 and 7 for the next group of tapings:

* Ligero defeated Iestyn Rees (Dark Match)

* The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) cut an in-ring promo saying they were the best tag team in NXT UK.

* Joe Coffey defeated Amir Jordan. Post-match, Coffey addressed Ilja Dragunov.

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Aoife Valkyrie defeated Amale

* Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners

* Jinny cut a promo addressing Jazzy Gabert while standing on the commentary desk. (Note: Jazzy announced yesterday on social media that she's now a free agent)

* Noam Dar defeated Josh Morrell

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Joe Coffey

7) Ilja Dragunov BEAT Joe Coffey with Torpedo Moscow. YEEEAAHH!! Very good for an #NXTUK TV match.#NXTUKYork pic.twitter.com/EtXy6NPdwb — BenXT UK (@BritWresAwayDay) January 18, 2020

* The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) defeated The Hunt (Primate and Wild Boar)

* Kassius Ohno defeated Jack Starz

* A-Kid defeated Brian Kendrick

* NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Toni Storm ("I Quit" Match for the NXT UK Women's Championship). Storm said she quit as Ray threatened to stomp her head in a chair.

* Alexander Wolfe defeated Travis Banks

* Ridge Holland defeated Saxon Huxley

* Aoife Valkyrie defeated Isla Dawn

* WALTER (c) defeated Dave Mastiff (NXT UK Championship) via jacknife powerbomb for the pinfall victory.