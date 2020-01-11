Tonight at ROH Saturday Night At Center Stage, Flamita, Bandido, and Rey Horus defeated Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Flip Gordon, and Brody King) to become the new 6-Man Tag Team Champions.
The decimation of Bandido! #ROHCenterStage @MartyScurll @Brodyxking @TheFlipGordon pic.twitter.com/RwxAU91BCg— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) January 12, 2020
NEW 6 man tag team champions have been crowned! #ROHCenterStage @bandidowrestler @flamita_dtu @rey_horus pic.twitter.com/CzfiH7cefe— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) January 12, 2020