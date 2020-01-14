Google Play has confirmed that the season two premiere for WWE's "Miz & Maryse" will premiere on the USA Network on Wednesday, January 29, after WWE NXT goes off the air.

The season will kick off with The Miz and Maryse celebrating Monroe Sky's first birthday at WrestleMania 35, and then will wrap with the couple preparing for their second daughter, Madison Jade, who was born in September. The season two finale will air right before WrestleMania 36 weekend begins.

Below is the full synopsis list of episodes for the second season of "Miz & Mrs." on the USA Network:

* January 29: Monroe's First WrestleMania - Mike and Maryse celebrate Monroe's first birthday at Wrestlemania, and try to sneak in alone time.

* February 5: Miz Little Lies - Mike and Maryse must unpack their things, including the truth, as they move back to LA.

* February 12: Baby Gender Miztery - Mike and Maryse host baby number two's gender reveal party; George seeks his 15 minutes of fame.

* February 19: A Star Isn't Born - Maryse teaches Mike how pregnancy feels; Mike tries to land a song on Ryan Cabrera's new album.

* February 26: Driving Miz Crazy - As Mike deals with car trouble, Maryse focuses on crafting the perfect family photo.

* March 4: Mike "The Miz" Day - Mike is given a key to his hometown during the Mizanins' sweaty trip to Cleveland.

* March 11: Baby Moon or Bust - Maryse tries to convince her husband to take a babymoon; Mike takes a gamble on a $10,000 toy.

* March 18: Mizanin Family Tradition - Mike and Maryse practice minding two kids at once while searching for a new family tradition.

* March 25: Mr. Miz to the Rescue - With Mike away, George helps around the house; Maryse has her own issues.

* April 1: The IT Family of Four - Mike casts Monroe in the role of her life; Maryse preps for the next addition to the IT family.

Above and below are the trailers for the new season.