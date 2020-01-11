ROH Saturday Night At Center Stage was tonight in Atlanta. The main event, ROH World Champion PCO vs. RUSH ended in a No Contest. NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis also made an appearance.
Below are the full results:
* Dragon Lee (c) defeated Andrew Everett (ROH World TV Championship Match)
* The Allure defeated Nicole Savoy and Sumie Sakai
* Dak Draper defeated Jason Cade
* Jonathan Gresham (w/Jay Lethal) defeated Josh Woods (w/Silas Young)
* The Briscoes defeated Dan Maff and Jeff Cobb and LifeBlood (Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins)
* Flamita, Bandido, and Rey Horus defeated Villain Enterprises (c) (Marty Scurll, Flip Gordon, and Brody King) (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match)
* PCO (c) vs. RUSH ended in a No Contest (ROH World Championship Match)
This is not gonna work on the sky-walker!??@_AndrewEverett #ROHCenterStage pic.twitter.com/eBRxpGalfN— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) January 12, 2020
The ManEater NEVER backs down from a fight! #ROHCenterStage pic.twitter.com/sAHTv5K1Ju— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) January 12, 2020
Here comes @NikiMSavo! #ROHCenterStage pic.twitter.com/Betrrmt6yN— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) January 12, 2020
THIS IS AWESOME!!@rey_horus #ROHCenterStage pic.twitter.com/wIkxmrvQQj— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) January 12, 2020
OMG!!! @RealNickAldis is here!!! ?? #ROHCenterStage pic.twitter.com/VLV0dX8dax— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) January 12, 2020