ROH Saturday Night At Center Stage was tonight in Atlanta. The main event, ROH World Champion PCO vs. RUSH ended in a No Contest. NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis also made an appearance.

Below are the full results:

* Dragon Lee (c) defeated Andrew Everett (ROH World TV Championship Match)

* The Allure defeated Nicole Savoy and Sumie Sakai

* Dak Draper defeated Jason Cade

* Jonathan Gresham (w/Jay Lethal) defeated Josh Woods (w/Silas Young)

* The Briscoes defeated Dan Maff and Jeff Cobb and LifeBlood (Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins)

* Flamita, Bandido, and Rey Horus defeated Villain Enterprises (c) (Marty Scurll, Flip Gordon, and Brody King) (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match)

* PCO (c) vs. RUSH ended in a No Contest (ROH World Championship Match)



