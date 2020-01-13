WWE taped the following matches tonight in Lexington, KY for this week's Main Event episode:
* Shelton Benjamin defeated Akira Tozawa
* Cedric Alexander defeated Eric Young
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Lexington, KY for this week's Main Event episode:
* Shelton Benjamin defeated Akira Tozawa
* Cedric Alexander defeated Eric Young
Batista's First Major TV Role Announced
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
WWE Superstar Says He'll Be A Free Agent Soon
CM Punk & Paige Joke About The Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch Lashes Out Before RAW, Sheamus & Dr. Tom
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
WWE SmackDown Viewership Up From Last Week
WWE RAW "Fist Fight" Rules And Details Revealed, Royal Rumble Segment On Tonight's RAW
New WWE Royal Rumble Participant Revealed
Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Results
Tessa Blanchard Responds To Accusations
Former Impact World Champion Signs With AEW
Spoiler: New ROH Champions Crowned
The Revival Say "It's Time To Go Away For A While"
News On Why WWE Did Not Sign Tessa Blanchard In The Past
WWE Shoots Down Matt Hardy Idea, Speculation On Role For Hardy In AEW
Tessa Blanchard Wins Impact World Title