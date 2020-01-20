WWE taped the following matches tonight in Wichita, Kansas for this week's Main Event episode:
* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Sarah Logan
* Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Wichita, Kansas for this week's Main Event episode:
* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Sarah Logan
* Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin
Top Star Announced For The WWE Royal Rumble Match
Big Title Change On Tonight's WWE RAW (Photos, Videos)
Paul Heyman Promo On WWE RAW Adds To Brock Lesnar Speculation For WrestleMania 36
WINC Podcast (1/20): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Royal Rumble Picks, Konnan Gets Slapped
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
WWE Announces Champion Vs. Champion Match For RAW
The Wrestling Inc. Daily Launches Monday January 27th, Subscribe On ITunes
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
Liv Morgan Shows Off New Ring Gear At WWE Event
Former WWE Star Returning For Backstage Role
Possible Men's WWE Royal Rumble Spoiler
WWE Testing Out A New Tag Team For NXT?
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
How Does Vince McMahon Deal With Sleepy Staff?
Konnan Gets Slapped By Psicosis II (Video)
Rob Van Dam References Impact Wrestling's Channel Getting Banned From Twitch