WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Antonio for this week's Main Event episode:
* Riddick Moss defeated Cedric Alexander
* Sarah Logan defeated Deonna Purrazzo
WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Antonio for this week's Main Event episode:
* Riddick Moss defeated Cedric Alexander
* Sarah Logan defeated Deonna Purrazzo
Drew McIntyre's WWE Title Shot Now Official For WrestleMania 36
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
Backstage News On AEW's Offer To Edge
Top Tag Team Re-Signs With Ring Of Honor
WWE Posts Video Of Edge's Unseen Spear To Dolph Ziggler, Keith Lee On His Big Week In WWE, WWE Stock
WWE WrestleMania 36 Sign Raised Before RAW (Video), WWE Announces WrestleMania 36 Axxess Details
Former World Champion Announced For Special TNA Event
WWE Royal Rumble Results, Your Feedback
Backstage News On Edge's WWE Return
Brock Lesnar And Matt Riddle Altercation
Big Spoilers On Plans For The WWE Royal Rumble Tomorrow
AJ Styles Reportedly Injured
Sasha Banks' WWE Royal Rumble Spot Reportedly Given To A Returning Superstar
Backstage News On WrestleMania Matches
Sammy Guevara Recreates DX "Invasion"