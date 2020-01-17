WWE NXT UK taped two more episodes of TV on Friday at the York Barbican in York, England. Courtesy of correspondent Cal Gaston, below are full spoilers from the tapings, which will begin airing next Thursday at 3pm ET on the WWE Network:

January 23 Episode:

* Imperium came to the ring to talk trash about The Undisputed Era for the match at Worlds Collide. NXT UK GM Johnny Saint and assistant Sid Scala rechristened the WWE UK Title as the NXT UK Title and presented it to WALTER

* Jordan Devlin defeated Ligero to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way Cruiserweight Title match at Worlds Collide

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Josh Terry. Dragunov cut a post-match promo on Finn Balor. Joe Coffey interrupted and they had words over what happened at Takeover

* Travis Banks defeated The Brian Kendrick to earn the final spot in the Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated The Hunt

* Eddie Dennis came to the ring for a promo on Takeover but Trent Seven interrupted for a brawl

* Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels

* Ridge Holland defeated Tyson T-Bone

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner, Alexander Wolfe) defeated Dave Mastiff, Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews

January 30 Episode:

* Tyler Bate defeated The A-Kid. Joseph Conners confronted Bate after the match and challenged him

* Piper Niven defeated Dani Luna

* Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley

* NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray challenged Toni Storm to an "I Quit" match and will defend her title. Storm can no longer challenge Ray for the title if she loses

* Aoife Cusack (Valkyrie) defeated Amale

* Dave Mastiff defeated Saxon Huxley

* Trent Seven defeated Eddie Dennis in a Steel Corners Street Fight