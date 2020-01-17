WWE will be adding a stipulation to the Royal Rumble singles match between Roman Reigns and King Baron Corbin.

It was announced today that the winner of tonight's SmackDown Tables Match between Reigns and Robert Roode will get to pick the stipulation for Reigns vs. Corbin at the Rumble pay-per-view.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's SmackDown from Greensboro:

* Roman Reigns and Robert Roode to collide in Tables Match, winner picks the stipulation for Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin at the Royal Rumble

* John Morrison to return to the ring in battle with Big E

* Kane returns to SmackDown!

* Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks to finally meet in the ring this Friday Night

