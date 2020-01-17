WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan will now do battle in a Strap Match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Tonight's opening SmackDown on FOX segment saw Kane return and talk about the Royal Rumble until Wyatt interrupted him on the big screen from the Firefly Fun House. After words between the two, the lights went low in the arena and the red light came on. The Fiend ended up appearing from a hole in the ring, staring Kane down as Kane watched from the floor. This was all a ruse as Bryan hit the ring and dropped The Fiend with a running knee as he turned around. The Fiend retreated back through the hole in the ring as Bryan continued to beat on him, coming back up with a handful of The Fiend's hair. Bryan later challenged The Fiend to a Strap Match during a backstage segment. That match was later made official by the announcers.

WWE announced Bryan vs. The Fiend for the title a few weeks back, but the stipulation was just revealed on tonight's SmackDown from Greensboro, NC.

WWE also announced two more matches for the Rumble card - Sheamus vs. Shorty G, and Lacey Evans vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card, along with a few shots from tonight's opening segment on SmackDown:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, 9 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

Strap Match for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Bayley (c)

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Sheamus vs. Shorty G