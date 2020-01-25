All Elite Wrestling reportedly had a strong advance for their New York Metro Area debut for Dynamite.

Tickets went on sale Friday for the AEW Dynamite episode scheduled for March 25 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, which is in the NY Metro/Tri-State Area. It was reported by F4Wonline.com that AEW has already sold 10,000 tickets for the event. A pre-sale was held earlier in the week, but tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday. It was also noted that the event would have sold out instantly if there was activity from scalpers.

Tickets for AEW's New York State debut also went on sale to the general public at 12 noon ET on Friday. That event is scheduled for March 18 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Below is the updated list of announced AEW dates through March, along with the seating charts for the two big events that went on sale Friday:

* January 29: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH (Dynamite)

* February 5: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL (Dynamite)

* February 12: H.E.B. Center in Cedar Park, TX (Dynamite)

* February 19: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA (Dynamite)

* February 26: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO (Dynamite)

* February 29: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL (Revolution PPV)

* March 4: 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO (Dynamite)

* March 11: Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT (Dynamite)

* March 18: Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY (Dynamite)

* March 25: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ (Dynamite)

