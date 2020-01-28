- The WWE Network has a new series premiering soon that will look back at the Ruthless Aggression era of the company. As seen in the trailer above for new WWE Network content, John Cena will be featured in at least one of the episodes. The trailer also touts new WWE Chronicle and WWE 24 documentaries, new WWE Untold episodes, and lots more.

There's no word yet on when the Ruthless Aggression series will premiere, but we will keep you updated.

- WWE stock was up 2.27% today, closing at $60.43 per share. Today's high was $60.64 and the low was $59.86.

- It looks like WWE NXT Superstar Tegan Nox got a new tattoo to commemorate her debut in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the post below, Nox tweeted a photo of the small bit of ink near her ear and commented on the debut.

She wrote, "No one will ever understand just how much Sunday & the Royal Rumble means to me! Not only did I get to be in the match with my friends but I got to watch/work with my actual heroes & it's was the 1 PPV that I always watched live with my grandfather...it was more than special! [heart emoji]"

Nox entered Sunday's 30-Woman Rumble in the #28 spot but was eliminated by Shayna Baszler as the 21st elimination. Nox lasted just under 4 minutes and had no eliminations while in the match. Nox will do battle with her former best friend Dakota Kai during tomorrow's NXT episode on the USA Network.

You can see Tegan's full tweet with photo below: