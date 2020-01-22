A battle of former best friends has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The match will see Dakota Kai go up against Tegan Nox in singles action.

You can see a video package for Kai vs. Nox above.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday's NXT episode:

* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson, James Drake)

Stay tuned for updates on next week's show.