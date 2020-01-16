Tessa Blanchard posted a statement on Twitter about the recent controversy surrounding her past behavior.As noted, the Impact World Champion was called out by Allysin Kay, who claims that Tessa spat in La Rosa Negra's face during a backstage altercation in 2017 and called her the N-word.

AEW wrestler Shanna and Renee Michelle also claimed that the incident happened. Shanna claimed that Tessa did "more nasty stuff in Japan", while Michelle said that La Rosa Negra asked her to not say anything about the incident because she was afraid of being blackballed.

In her statement, Tessa wrote, "Over the last week, I have been accused of calling a fellow wrestler a racial slur. To read this allegation has been personally upsetting. To be clear, I absolutely did not use that word. That word is not in my vocabulary. That word is not in my heart. Racism is not in my heart. Yet I know many people have to deal with racism in a way I will never have to. Racism is an awful part of American history, and it is equally awful that it's still part of our society today.

"While I did not do what was claimed, I stand ready to use my platform to support the fight against racism however I can."

Earlier this week, La Rose Negra spoke about the incident. She said that she was glad that the situation was brought up, but would like to move on from it.

You can read Tessa's statement below: