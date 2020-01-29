Add The Amazing Red to the list of names announced for the upcoming TNA-themed event from Impact Wrestling.

As we've noted, Impact bring back the TNA name for one night only during WWE's WrestleMania 36 Week as WrestleCon hosts the special event on Friday, April 3 from The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida.

The current line-up of wrestlers for the special "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event includes Red, Petey Williams, Scott Steiner, Chris Sabin, and Aces & 8s, which will be represented by D'Lo Brown and Ken Anderson. There's no word yet on matches for the show, but we will keep you updated on the card.

Tickets for Impact's "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event are on sale now via WrestleCon.com, and range from $60 - $150. The event will also stream live on FITE.TV that night.

Red originally debuted with TNA in 2002, and made appearances with the company in 2003, 2004, and 2005. He originally retired shortly after leaving TNA in 2005, but returned to the indies and then TNA from 2009-2011. Red announced his retirement again in April 2019 due to a bad neck injury. He has wrestled a few matches since then, including a run with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is a three-time TNA X Division Champion, and a one-time NWA/TNA Tag Team Champion. Red also founded the House of Glory wrestling school and indie promotion in New York City back in 2014. The promotion was bought by rapper and entrepreneur Master P last year.

Stay tuned for updates on the "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event.

