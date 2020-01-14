- Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Sarah Logan after last night's WWE RAW loss to Charlotte Flair. Schreiber asked about possibly doing battle with Flair again in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month.

"I hope so," Logan said. "Because when she goes home tonight, and she wipes all that makeup off her face, she's gonna see me. She's gonna see every single bruise I left on her body. I may not have won that match, but I sure as hell didn't lose the fight."

Flair, Logan, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss are the only names confirmed for the 30-Woman Rumble Match as of this writing.

- It looks like WWE NXT UK Superstars could be invading this week's NXT episode on the USA Network for the build to the Worlds Collide event on January 25. As noted, Sunday's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event ended with The Undisputed Era attacking Imperium after the main event, which saw WWE UK Champion WALTER retain his title over Joe Coffey.

Below is WWE's related announcement for Wednesday's NXT episode:

What will be the fallout of Undisputed ERA's surprise NXT UK takeover? NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II came to a shocking conclusion on Sunday, as The Undisputed ERA launched the first salvo in the battle of brands set to culminate at Worlds Collide on Jan. 25. NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish set their sights on WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Imperium, catching The Ring General and his soldiers by surprise with a vicious assault in the Empress Ballroom. With just under two weeks left until the two factions clash in an 8-Man Tag Team Match at Worlds Collide, what will be the fallout of this brutal attack? Find out on WWE NXT, live this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- Last night's WWE RAW saw Lana take a drink from a fan at ringside and splash it in the face of Liv Morgan, which led to Bobby Lashley defeating Rusev in a singles match. This then led to the announcement of a mixed tag team match for next week's RAW with Liv and Rusev vs. Lana and Lashley.

The woman at ringside with the drink was indie ring announcer and manager Nikki Campbell, who is the girlfriend of indie wrestler Austin Tyler Morris. Campbell appeared as a member of No Way Jose's conga line back in 2019. Below are some of Nikki's related tweets on last night's ringside appearance:

