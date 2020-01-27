Ring of Honor announced today The Briscoes have re-signed with the promotion.

"The Briscoes have officially signed new contracts with ROH!" Ring of Honor revealed on Twitter. "Mark & Jay Briscoe have a well-deserved reputation for being one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling and we are extremely proud to have #DemBoys on our roster!"

Wrestling most of their careers for Ring of Honor, Jay wrestled on the first-ever ROH show back in 2002 with Mark in his corner.

Since then, the duo has won the ROH World Tag Team Titles on 11 occasions and captured the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Bully Ray. Jay has won the ROH World Championship, twice.

ROH's next event, Free Enterprise, takes place on February 9 in Baltimore where The Briscoes will face Bandido and Flamita.