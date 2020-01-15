The first round of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament officially wrapped with tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.
Tonight's first round matches saw The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson, James Drake) defeat The Time Splitters (Alex Shelley, Kushida), while The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) defeated Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews to advance.
This was Shelley's TV in-ring debut for the company. He worked last weekend's NXT live events, but there's still no word yet on how long he will be around.
Riddle and Dunne vs. Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner is now confirmed for the semi-finals, as is Gibson and Drake vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era. The winners of those two matches will face off in the finals of the tournament.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's first round matches, including shots of the Dusty Classic Cup that the winners will receive:
