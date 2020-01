The finals of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are now official.

The match will see The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson, James Drake) do battle with The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne) to decide who gets the bragging rights and the Dusty Classic trophy.

The BroserWeights vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans will take place during next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Tonight's NXT episode saw Gibson and Drake defeat NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) in a non-title semi-finals match. The second semi-finals match saw Riddle and Dunn defeat Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner).

Below is a look at the 2020 Dusty Classic brackets, along with shots from tonight's semi-finals:

First Round

* Imperium defeated The Forgotten Sons

* The BroserWeights defeated Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Kushida and Alex Shelley

* The Undisputed Era defeated NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus

Semi-finals

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated The Undisputed Era

* The BroserWeights defeated Imperium