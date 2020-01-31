Next Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX will see the return of The Dirt Sheet to WWE TV.

WWE announced on tonight's Super SmackDown episode that John Morrison and The Miz will bring back their Dirt Sheet segment next Friday. As noted, Miz and Morrison won a Fatal 4 Way over The Revival, Heavy Machinery and Lucha House Party on tonight's show to earn a title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia on February 27.

Next week's SmackDown will also see the return of Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, but WWE has not mentioned if The Fiend will appear. It was announced that Bryan will be on SmackDown, while Wyatt will be back with another Firefly Fun House episode. Bryan and Wyatt did not appear live on this week's Super SmackDown episode, but WWE did show highlights from The Fiend's Strap Match win over Bryan at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

SmackDown will take place from the SAP Center in San Jose, California next Friday. This is the hometown of SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who is expected to appear after going at it with Naomi on this week's show. There's no word yet on if they will be wrestling next week.

Stay tuned for updates on next Friday's SmackDown on FOX.