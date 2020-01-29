Former WCW Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion The Disco Inferno has been announced for the upcoming TNA-themed event from Impact Wrestling.

As noted before, Impact is bringing back the TNA name for one night only during WWE's WrestleMania 36 Week as WrestleCon hosts a special event on Friday, April 3 from The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida.

The current line-up of wrestlers for the "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event includes Disco, The Amazing Red, Petey Williams, Scott Steiner, Chris Sabin, and Aces & 8s, which will be represented by D'Lo Brown and Ken Anderson. There's no word yet on matches for the show, but we will keep you updated on the card.

Tickets for Impact's "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event are on sale now via WrestleCon.com, and range from $60 - $150. The event will also stream live on FITE.TV that night.

Disco originally debuted with TNA in 2002, under his real name of Glenn Gilbertti but left to work the indies in 2004. He made a few appearances in 2007 and worked behind-the-scenes, and has made a few other TNA/Impact appearances over the years. He ended up returning to Impact for the Thanksgiving show in 2018, and losst a 10-person mixed tag team match, being forced to wear a turkey suit. He also made a few appearances in 2019, and has worked behind-the-scenes as of late.

Stay tuned for updates on Impact's "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" special event during WrestleCon.

Below is today's Twitter announcement on Disco:

