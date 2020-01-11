- It looks like the feud between the returning Sheamus and Shorty G will continue on the WWE SmackDown brand. As seen above, a new Sheamus vignette aired during this week's SmackDown episode on FOX and The Celtic Warrior issued some harsh words to the former Chad Gable.

In the promo that aired this week, Sheamus called G a little rat and bragged about last week's Brogue Kick that put him down. Sheamus went on about G's size and said small isn't something to be embraced, it's something to be crushed and disposed of. Sheamus added that he proved last week size does matter, and he's ready to embrace chaos now that he's back.

- WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher turns 79 years old today.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live went off the air at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana saw WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt retain his title over Daniel Bryan. A correspondent at the show noted that Wyatt won with Sister Abigail and that the match went around 4 minutes.

The Fiend is set to defend the title against Bryan at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26.

Below are a few shots of their entrances and the post-match: