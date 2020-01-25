- The closing segment of this week's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt sign the contract for their Strap Match at Sunday's pay-per-view. The ending to the segment was the hottest talk on social media coming out of the segment.

For those who missed it, Wyatt taunted Bryan on the big screen before The Fiend made his surprise appearance in the ring. After beating on each other with the strap, The Fiend put Bryan down with the Mandible Claw, and Fiend sat down at the table and stabbed himself in the hand with the ink pen left by Michael Cole. The Fiend dug the ink pen into his palm, and then signed the contract in his own blood. He then left and when the lights came back up, the contract was laying in front of Bryan to sign.

Above is video from the contract signing segment.

- WWE NXT UK Superstar Mark Andrews turns 28 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man turns 67, former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool turns 40, and former WCW valet Gorgeous George turns 44.

- Speaking of The Fiend and Daniel Bryan, the dark main event after Friday's WWE 205 Live episode from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas saw Bray Wyatt retain his WWE Universal Title over Bryan in a match that went around 5 minutes. The Fiend reportedly defeated Bryan clean under the red lights.

Below are a few shots from the dark main event:

The Fiend VS. Daniel Bryan dark match, only recorded The Friend's entrance because it's badass (sorry for my bad camera ;;) pic.twitter.com/1dupvzv0jj — Azelf??#RoyalRumble (@Azelf_Spl) January 25, 2020