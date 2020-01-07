The Miz was the in-studio guest on this week's WWE Backstage. During his conversation with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Renee Young, Christian, and Paige, Miz touched on a number of topics including his favorite thing on WWE TV, who could be at the top of the company, and wanting to be the face of WWE.

Miz said he's still very much motivated to be at the top of the WWE mountain, and not being prominently placed in commercials for SmackDown is one way to get him motivated.

"I know I'm not the most talented guy," Miz said. "I know I'm not, but I guarantee I will work harder than the most talented guy and my talents will shine through my hard work."

In regards to who he thinks could be higher on the card, Miz went with Elias.

"I think Elias has what it takes to be a top talent in WWE," Miz revealed.

Young asked Miz what his favorite thing on WWE TV was right now and his pick was Otis and Mandy Rose.

"Any time I see Otis on TV it just makes me smile," Miz said.

