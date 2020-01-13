Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival filed for their own trademarks last week.

The duo filed to trademark "#FTRKO" on Tuesday, January 7. The following description use was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

"Hats; Hooded sweat shirts; Pants; Shirts"

The next day, on January 8, Dash and Dawson filed to trademark the "Shatter Machine" name, which is what they call their double team finisher. That filing included two different descriptions for the trademark use on this name. They read like this:

"Hats; Hooded sweat shirts; Pants; Shirts"

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network"

The second description could indicate that they are planning to use the "Shatter Machine" name in their wrestling careers after they leave WWE, if they do. There have been a lot of rumors on Dash and Dawson possibly leaving the company in the next few months when their contracts expire, around April.

These new trademark filings were done by attorney Michael Dockins of the Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick law firm in Toledo, Ohio. Dockins is the same attorney that did the trademark filing for the "#FTR" name back in January 2019. It should be noted that Dash is the only one that filed for that name. For those who missed it last year, the description use for that name reads like this:

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. FIRST USE: 20190107. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20190107"

Stay tuned for updates on The Revival's WWE future. For those who missed it, below is the cryptic tweet that Dawson made over the weekend: