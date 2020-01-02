- Daniel Bryan spent New Year's Day hiking with wife Brie Bella and daughter Birdie in Arizona. Above is footage from their hike, courtesy of The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- WWE Co-President George Barrios will be participating in the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference on Tuesday, January 7 in Las Vegas. Barrios will be speaking during a fireside chat at the conference. WWE announced the following on the conference:

01/02/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Co-President, George A. Barrios, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios' remarks are expected to begin at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT (4:15 p.m. ET). A replay of the fireside chat will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

- Dash Wilder took to Twitter on New Year's Day and said The Revival will change everything in 2020. Wilder looked back at 2017, 2018 and 2019, and looked ahead to 2020.

"2017 was a wash. 2018 we got our groove back. 2019 we took control back. 2020 we change everything," Wilder wrote.

It's believed that Dash and Scott Dawson will see their WWE contracts expire around April of this year. Dash reportedly had 10 weeks added onto his contract due to time he missed due to a broken jaw in 2017.

