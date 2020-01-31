The Revival are reportedly still trying to get out of their WWE contracts.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder both requested their WWE releases again last week, according to Bryan Alvarez on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live. There's no word yet on what the response to the request was.

As we've noted, The Revival reportedly first requested their releases back in January 2019 after being unhappy with how they were being used in the company. It was then reported in May 2019 that both Superstars turned down new 5 year contracts, said to be worth $500,000 per year. The Revival did receive a short RAW Tag Team Titles run and a WrestleMania 35 appearance, where they lost those titles to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins on the Kickoff pre-show, after requesting their releases, but they've been on the lower-to-midcard since being sent to SmackDown in the WWE Draft this past October. It was reported back when they first requested their releases that WWE was not letting talents go to keep them from signing with AEW, but they have started to grant some releases in the past few months, including Sin Cara and Luke Harper.

Dawson and Wilder have fueled rumors & speculation after filing for their own trademarks over the past year or so, indicating that they might be planning for a post-WWE future. Their WWE contracts are reportedly expiring in April, but it's been reported that WWE added another 10 weeks to Wilder's contract due to the time he missed in 2016 with a broken jaw.

The Revival did not work the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match last Sunday, and last wrestled on the January 17 blue brand episode, for a loss to The Usos. Dawson and Wilder will be in action on tonight's Super SmackDown episode as they work a Fatal 4 Way with Lucha House Party, The Miz & John Morrison, and Heavy Machinery. The winners will go on to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia next month.

Stay tuned for updates on The Revival's WWE status.