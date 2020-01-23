- Above is video of WWE NXT Superstars Chelsea Green and Robert Stone arriving to the WWE NXT Arena for this week's episode. Stone hopped out of the SUV, followed by Green, but said he's "not really feeling it" this week. Green agreed, jumped back in the truck, and they drove off together.

As noted, Green made her official debut a few weeks back as the first member of The Robert Stone Brand. She was advertised to compete in last week's Women's Battle Royal but she and Stone decided that the match was beneath her, and she didn't compete. This is the second straight week that they have backed out of appearing.

- The first dark match before this week's NXT episode from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL saw Trent Seven and Tyler Bate defeat Kona Reeves and Brendan Vink. The second pre-show dark match saw Cameron Grimes defeat Babatunde Aiyegbusi.

- Speaking of Moustache Mountain, WWE tweeted this video of their show of respect with DIY after the dark match win. This did not air on this week's NXT TV episode on the USA Network, but was just released online. As we've noted, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will go up against Bate and Seven at Saturday's WWE Worlds Collide event.