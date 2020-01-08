Chelsea Green made her WWE NXT TV debut on this week's episode.

After Mia Yim defeated Kayden Carter in singles action, Green hit the ring and laid out both competitors during a show of respect. Green posed and taunted the two, then joined Robert Stone on the stage. Stone announced that 2020 will be the year of The Robert Stone Brand, and that begins with the signing of the hottest free agent, Chelsea.

Green made her RAW debut back on December 16, losing to Charlotte Flair. She then worked the December 30 WWE Main Event tapings, defeating Sarah Logan, and lost to Natalya at the January 6 Main Event tapings. Those main roster appearances were not considered to be her call-up.

Green, who is engaged to be married to RAW Superstar Zack Ryder, was signed by WWE in August 2018, and made her in-ring debut at a live event in October of that year. She has been teaming with Deonna Purrazzo in NXT, but there's no word yet on if that team will continue now that Green is in Stone's group. Green, who also appeared on WWE Tough Enough in 2015 and placed 4th for the women, is a former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion.

Stone, formerly known to fans on the indies as Robbie E and Rob Eckos, signed with WWE in March 2019. He debuted as a manager that same month at a live event, and has also used his real name in NXT - Robert Strauss. Stone experimented with several groups at NXT live events before being put with The Outliers (Dorian Mak, Riddick Moss). There's no word yet on if The Outliers will be put with Stone in this new storyline. Stone is a former TNA TV Champion, TNA X Division Champion, and a two-time TNA Tag Team Champion. There's also been no word on Stone getting in the ring for WWE.

Stay tuned for updates on the the new Robert Stone Brand in NXT with Green and Stone, and any potential additions to the stable.

Below are a few shots from tonight's angle at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida: