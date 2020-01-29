- The Robert Stone Brand is now 0-1 as Chelsea Green lost her official WWE NXT TV in-ring debut on tonight's USA Network episode. She lost to Kayden Carter.

Green debuted with Stone several weeks back by attacking Carter and Mia Yim after Yim's win over Carter. Above is footage from tonight's match.

- The first pre-show dark match at tonight's NXT show from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL saw Kacy Catanzaro defeat Jessi Kamea. The second pre-show dark match tonight saw Joaquin Wilde defeat Chase Parker.

As noted earlier, there was also a pre-show dark segment with heel manager Malcolm Bivens of Bivens Enterprises. You can click here for details from that segment.

- The Street Profits have been announced for next Wednesday's episode of WWE's The Bump, which airs on the WWE Network and WWE Digital platforms. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will be in the in-studio guests for host Kayla Braxton and her crew.