- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW in Wichita.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been announced for WWE's The Bump on Wednesday morning at 10am ET. As previously noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston will also be appearing on the show this week.

- The Rock revealed on Instagram that filming kicked off this week for his "Red Notice" project with Netflix. The action comedy thriller will also star Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

"Day 1 of shooting our RED NOTICE has officially begun for @Netflix," Rock wrote. "Me and my friends @vancityreynolds and @gal_gadot are on the move. In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued RED NOTICE is a global alert to hunt down and capture the worlds most wanted. The world's greatest art thief. The world's greatest tracker. The worlds greatest conman."

You can see Rock's full IG post on the movie below: