The Undertaker and Michelle McCool have been spotted in Houston, Texas. There's no word yet on if they will be used in Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble matches.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and WWE Backstage analyst Christian are also in Houston for The Rumble, according to PWInsider. It was also noted that WWE Hall of Famers Pat Patterson and Ted DiBiase Sr. were also spotted at the WWE hotel in Houston.

As seen below, McCool, who is celebrating her 40th birthday today, led bowling teams with Natalya at a WWE Community event for the Special Olympics on Friday.

Stay tuned for updates on who else is in town for Sunday's big event.