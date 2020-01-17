The Undertaker was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

Taker reportedly reviewed this week's WWE NXT TV episode with the roster, according to PWInsider. The future WWE Hall of Famer gave advice and feedback to the NXT Superstars.

The timing of Taker's WWE PC visit is interesting as we get ready for the Royal Rumble Match later this month, but there's no word yet on if he was also there to train, or if he will work the Rumble. It looks like he may have been there just to work with the NXT roster. It was noted that Taker had not been in the ring as of 12:30pm ET.

The Undertaker's last WWE appearance was on the September 10, 2019 episode of SmackDown Live, where he delivered a chokeslam to Sami Zayn. His last match was teaming with Roman Reigns to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules last July.

