Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the usual intro video.

- We're live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must see edition of MizTV. We see how Miz attacked SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston last week after their match, and how John Morrison later appeared in a backstage segment for his return to the company.

Miz takes the mic and gets some boos. He welcomes us and says people are saying he's changed. He says last week he was just having a bad day, like we all have. Miz goes on and apologizes to Kofi. Fans boo. Miz says he's been going through a lot lately. He talks about WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt messing with his family. Miz goes on and brings out his guest, Morrison. The music hits and fans pop. Morrison hits the ring and a "welcome back!" chant starts up.

Miz welcomes his former tag team partner back and says he uses this a lot, but this is truly awesome. Miz brags on Morrison's past WWE title runs and shows us a video package that he calls a "sizzle reel" for Morrison, who they're still calling the Shaman of Sexy. Miz says from the bottom of his heart, welcome back. Morrison says WWE was filming a documentary about him for his return. He jokes about having big plans for his return at the Royal Rumble and says it was going to be epic, but after they had a talk on WWE's The Bump a few weeks ago, he realized it was more important to be there for your his friend. He came to SmackDown last week but after what happened with Kofi, he realized he's disappointed... in you guys, the fans. Fans boo.

Miz goes on about how his friend had one bad day and fans chanted "you suck!" at him. Morrison says Miz has worked harder than anyone else on the roster for 15 years, and worked his way into being a WWE Champion when no one thought he would last. Morrison goes on about how fans wouldn't last if they had to get in the ring. He starts taking shots at one fan in the front row. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Kofi and Big E. Kofi asks who Miz is trying to fool. The New Day doesn't buy Miz's apology because he's a bad actor. Kofi says he would've respected Miz more if he just said he had a bad day last week, like we all have. That would have been respectable but what he did was not. Miz knocks Kofi for his WWE Title reign and for how quickly he lost the title for Brock Lesnar. Miz doesn't respect Kofi. Kofi jokingly defends his title loss and says Miz is changing from Cool Miz to Obnoxious Annoying Miz, and what that means is the people are 100% correct when they say he sucks. "You suck!" starts back up from the crowd. The New Day's music hits to end the segment as Cole hypes Kofi vs. Miz the rematch for tonight. We go to commercial.

Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz

Back from the break and The Miz is in with Kofi Kingston as the match begins. Big E and John Morrison are on commentary with Cole and Graves.

Back and forth to start the match. Kofi works on the arm but Miz fights up. Kofi dropkicks him for a pop. Fans chant for The New Day but Miz beats Kofi back down to boos. Kofi blocks a Figure Four attempt and rolls Miz for a close 2 count. They run the ropes and Miz drops Kofi with a knee to the gut. Fans boo as Miz wastes his time while the referee checks on Kofi.

Miz charges with a kick to the face for a 2 count. Morrison and Big E are also going back & forth on commentary. Miz grounds Kofi in the middle of the ring as fans rally for the champ. Miz drops Kofi with a shoulder. Fans boo him. They run the ropes again and Kofi drops Miz with a back elbow. Kofi sends Miz to the floor and goes to fly out but Miz retreats. Miz comes back in but Kofi clotheslines him back out in front of the announce table. Kofi with a suicide dive to knock Miz back down. Kofi is all smiles now. Miz shoves Kofi into Big E's lap at the announce table. They all have words as we go back to commercial.