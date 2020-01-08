Several AEW stars recently spoke with the Memphis Commercial Appeal to promote tonight's Anniversary Edition of AEW Dynamite from Southaven, Mississippi, which is the Memphis area.

Tonight's show will feature AEW honoring several Memphis Wrestling legends, including the late Brian Christopher, son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Christopher will be represented by his brother Kevin Lawler. Other legends to be honored include "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Angelo Poffo, Lance Russell, "Hot Stuff" Eddie and Tommy Gilbert, Austin Idol, Dave Brown, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, and "Handsome" Jimmy Valiant.

AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks revealed that the tribute was an idea from AEW President & CEO Tony Khan, who has a keen sense of Memphis' importance to the history of pro wrestling. Matt Jackson said Khan wanted to do a 10-bell salute tonight, but they were still planning the segment out.

"I think the idea is Tony (Khan) wanted to do a 10-bell salute for all of the fallen brothers," Matt said, adding that they are still putting together the specifics of the segment.

While Christopher will be represented by brother Kevin, Savage and his father will be represented by Lanny Poffo. Matt said it would've been great to have "The King" represent his son, but he's currently with WWE.

"It would have been great to have 'The King,' but obviously he's working elsewhere," Matt said, referring to Jerry being on the RAW announce team.