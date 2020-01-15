Three big matches have been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode, which will be the final episode before the Worlds Collide event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

Next week's NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the two semi-finals matches in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, plus Keith Lee vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong.

It was also announced that Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner, Alexander Wolfe) and The Undisputed Era (Strong, NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) will be in the NXT Arena next week, for a potential face-off ahead of their big eight-man main event at Worlds Collide.

Below is the current line-up for next Wednesday's Worlds Collide go-home edition of NXT:

* Imperium and The Undisputed Era will be in the same building

* NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defends against Keith Lee

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne) vs. Imperium (Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel)

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson, James Drake) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish)

Stay tuned for updates on next Wednesday's NXT episode.