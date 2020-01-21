- Above is a new "A Day In the Life Of" video from WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green on her personal YouTube channel.

The face of The Robert Stone Brand noted in the YouTube description, "Come with me as I take you on my semi-regular daily routine!"

- The South Tampa Chamber of Commerce has announced WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil as their 2020 Citizen of the Year. Below is WWE's announcement on the honor:

Titus O'Neil named South Tampa Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Citizen of the Year Titus O'Neil has been named as the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Citizen of the Year. "Thaddeus Bullard [Titus O'Neil] is an inspiration," Board Chair Connie Gage said. "He started the United Way's 'Walking School Bus Program' where he would walk children to school and ensure they arrived on time, also allowing for the children to have a hot breakfast. His work with Hillsborough County Public Schools, the Bullard Family Foundation, and his Joy of Giving Holiday Event showcase his commitment to the children and families in our community. "The list of his contributions is endless, these are just a few of the reasons why Thaddeus [Titus] has been selected as our Citizen of the Year." He will be honored with the award on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Tampa, Fla. Click here for the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce's full announcement.

- Last night's WWE RAW main event saw Lana and Bobby Lashley defeat Liv Morgan and Rusev in mixed tag team action. Lashley took to Twitter after the show and said he's finally moving on from The Bulgarian Brute, so he can focus on Sunday's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and WrestleMania 36.

He wrote, "All. Damn. Day. Now that the [clown emoji] is in our past, I can FINALLY focus on winning the #RoyalRumble and main eventing #WrestleMania the way it always should've been. #RAW"

Lana also tweeted on the win and wrote, "So extremely grateful to wrestle on the main event of Monday Night #Raw !!!! And so extremely thankful for winning ! #movingtheneedle #womenempowerment"

All. Damn. Day.



Now that the ?? is in our past, I can FINALLY focus on winning the #RoyalRumble and main eventing #WrestleMania the way it always should've been. #RAW https://t.co/4faYnh60FB — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 21, 2020