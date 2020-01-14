- Above is the latest vlog from the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast from WWE RAW Superstars Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. This episode features a special look at Hawkins' toy room at his home.

- Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will feature a look back at Sunday's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event. Kassius Ohno vs. Dave Mastiff and A-Kid vs. Joseph Conners were taped before Takeover last Sunday, and these two matches will likely air on Thursday as well.

The brand will tape new episodes on Friday and Saturday at York Hall in York, England. These will be the first tapings with fallout from Takeover, and the final tapings until the Worlds Collide event during Royal Rumble weekend, which will feature NXT vs. NXT UK matches. Superstars advertised for the tapings on Friday and Saturday include WWE UK Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, Tyler Bate, Toni Storm, Flash Morgan Webster, Trent Seven, Gallus (Joe Coffey, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang & Mark Coffey), Jinny, Ilja Dragunov, Xia Brookside, the Grizzled Young Veterans, and others.

If you are attending the weekend NXT UK TV tapings in York and would like to help us with spoilers, please e-mail me.

- Titus O'Neil took to Instagram earlier this week and teased big news to come with his good friend and 2020 WWE Hall of Famer Batista.

The RAW Superstar posted a photo with The Animal and wrote, "Big News Coming...[emoji] Thank you and I Love Ya @davebautista"

There's no word yet on what the "big news" might be, but stay tuned for updates. Below is the full Instagram post from Titus: