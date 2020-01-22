- The WWE Performance Center posted this video with a behind-the-scenes look at Kacy Catanzaro's return to action in last Wednesday's WWE NXT Women's Battle Royal main event. As noted, Catanzaro's future had been up in the air for months, but she is back in action now.

The video also features Kacy's best friend, Kayden Carter, and her boyfriend, Ricochet.

- Former WWE on-air talent Todd Pettengill has been announced for Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble Watch Along livestream, which will air on the Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Others announced for the Watch Along are Cathy Kelley, Xavier Woods, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano, Moustache Mountain, the cast of The Bump, Nina Wu of WWE Now China, the SMOSH Games crew, and others.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the stream:

WWE Watch Along will stream live during Royal Rumble on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook Don't miss WWE Watch Along this Sunday as Cathy Kelley, Xavier Woods, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven watch Royal Rumble, streaming live during the pay-per-view on WWE's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. WWE Watch Along will also feature the cast of WWE's The Bump, including Kayla Braxton, McKenzie Mitchell, Evan T. Mack, Dan Vollmayer, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla. Also joining the party will be Nina Wu of WWE Now China, New York City disc jockey and former WWE backstage interviewer Todd Pettengill, the crew from SMOSH GAMES and a revolving door of Superstars and celebrities throughout Royal Rumble as it streams live on WWE Network. You won't want to miss WWE Watch Along, so tune in to Royal Rumble, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network, and watch along with the Superstars and celebrities on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

- Speaking of last week's NXT Battle Royal, it looks like the Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi Blackheart feud will continue on tonight's episode. Baszler took to Twitter this week and issued a warning to Blackheart after Blackheart eliminated her from last week's match. Baszler said she will take care of Blackheart, then put the focus back on NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

"Remember this, @Shotziblack. It's the exact moment your career ended. Already told medical to keep a table cleared off for you. Then, eyes back on @RheaRipley_WWE #Shayna3Time," Baszler tweeted.

Blackheart responded and wrote, "From the biggest underdog to the biggest target all in one night! Im flattered @QoSBaszler but you wont be once I get you one on one! WELCOME TO THE BALL PIT! #BALLSY @WWENXT @WWE"

She continued in another tweet, "You will soon find out that I am not the underdog, I am the wolf! HOWL WITH ME! @WWENXT @WWE #nxtonusa"

You can see their full tweets below:

Remember this, @Shotziblack . It's the exact moment your career ended. Already told medical to keep a table cleared off for you. Then, eyes back on @RheaRipley_WWE #Shayna3Time

From the biggest underdog to the biggest target all in one night! Im flattered @QoSBaszler but you wont be once I get you one on one! WELCOME TO THE BALL PIT! #BALLSY @WWENXT @WWE