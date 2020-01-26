WWE has reportedly made another significant change to the RAW announce team.

As seen at Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Tom Phillips handled the red brand announce team duties with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. There was no sign of RAW announcer Vic Joseph.

According to a new report from @Wrestlevotes, WWE has decided to replace Joseph with Phillips moving forward. There's no word yet on where Joseph will end up. There's also been no update on if a third man will be joining Lawler and Phillips, but they worked the Rumble without any help.

WWE previously brought Joseph, Lawler and Dio Maddin to the RAW announce team on September 30 (seen above) as Michael Cole and Corey Graves were sent to SmackDown as a part of the WWE fall changes and the move to FOX Friday nights. Maddin left the RAW announce team in early November after an angle where WWE Champion Brock Lesnar took him out. It was reported that Maddin, formerly known as Brennan Williams in WWE NXT, wanted to return to training for an in-ring career. Samoa Joe recently called RAW with Joseph and Lawler as a guest announcer while he waited to be medically cleared, and it was rumored that a third announcer would be put with Lawler and Joseph after Joe returned to the ring, but that never happened. Now it's being reported that Phillips is replacing Joseph on the team.

Stay tuned for updates on the RAW announce team and news on why WWE made the decision to change the team so soon.