AEW President & CEO Tony Khan reportedly received special permission from TNT officials for a recent angle between Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, and for a t-shirt that MJF wore to the ring for a segment.

For those who missed it, the January 15 Dynamite episode saw The Inner Circle beat down Moxley after his singles match win over Sammy Guevara, who is a member of the group. The winner of that match was to move on to the #1 contender's match with PAC the next week, which Moxley also won. The post-match beatdown on January 15 saw Jericho remove one of the spikes from his jacket, then jab it into the forehead of Moxley. Moxley sold the spike jab as an eye attack, and has been wearing an eye patch or some kind of bandage/covering since.

Khan reportedly went to TNT officials before that episode and got their approval for the angle with the spike to the eye, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that TBS officials were furious back in 1988 when The Road Warriors did the same thing to Dusty Rhodes, who also got in a lot of trouble and lost his WCW job for writing that angle as the booker.

Khan also received approval from TNT for MJF's idea to wear the "I Banged Dallas' Daughter" t-shirt, which was also on the January 15 Dynamite episode. MJF wore the t-shirt to the ring for the six-man match that saw Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall lose to MJF, The Butcher and The Blade.

On a related note, DDP's daughter Lexy Nair has been working for AEW as a backstage interviewer for a few months now and despite MJF's disrespectful references to her in angles for the feud with Cody Rhodes, they are good friends and she got a kick out of his t-shirt idea. The Observer noted that MJF is a big fan of the old school territory days of pro wrestling, and got the t-shirt idea from the infamous "I Broke Wahoo's Leg" t-shirt that Greg "The Hammer" Valentine wore during his feud with Wahoo McDaniel in the 1970s.

Moxley vs. Jericho for the title, plus MJF vs. Cody, are set to take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday, February 29 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.